Cricketer Kohli’s absence to impact India, says Australia coach Langer

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Virat Kohli is one of the best players Justin Langer has ever seen and his absence from the last three tests in the upcoming series will be keenly felt, the Australia coach said on Friday.
Kohli will head home after the series-opening test at Adelaide Oval to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their first child, robbing India of their captain and star batsman.
Langer said the impact on India would be like any team taking out their best player.
“I’ve said this before, he is probably the best player I’ve ever seen in my life for so many reasons,” Langer told reporters in a video call.
“It’s not only his batting but his energy, his passion for the game, the way he fields. Are we happy he’s not playing? It’s like taking Dustin Martin out of Richmond, isn’t it?” added Langer, referring to the champion Australian Rules footballer.
Langer said he respected Kohli’s decision and would encourage his own players to miss cricket to be present for the birth of their children if it came up.
Kohli, though, will play in the short-form internationals on India’s tour, which kicks off with a one-day international series starting in Sydney on November 27.
