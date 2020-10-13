Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Reuters LISBON | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”, the federation said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 13, 2020
coronavirus
football
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.