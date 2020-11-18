CSK emerges as most tweeted about team during IPL

After 60 T20 cricket matches played over two months among eight teams, the team Mumbai Indians won the title of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Though Mumbai Indians won on field, the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings was the most tweeted about team during the tournament. Quoting the internal data of Twitter, the company said that Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians followed Chennai Super Kings as most tweeted about team.

The inaugural match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings was the most tweeted about match of the season. This was followed by the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 4, and the double super-over match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on October 18.

Highlighting the top Twitter moments from IPL 13, Twitter said that Nicolas Pooran's gravity-defying catch on September 27 topped the list. This was followed coming back of Chris Gayle on October 15, and KL Rahul registering the highest IPL score by an Indian with his 132 runs on September 24.

Virat Kohli was the most tweeted about player in the league during the 13th season of IPL. Twitter said that Sachin Tendulkar was praising the fielding effort by Kings XI Punjab cricketer Nicholas Pooran during the match with Rajasthan Royals on September 27, was the ‘golden tweet’ of the season.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1310258625584271361

This tweet received over 23,000 retweets, it said.