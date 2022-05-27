CSK, FanCraze partner to issue digital collectibles and build Web 3.0 experiences

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday announced that it had signed an exclusive partnership with FanCraze, a cricket metaverse company, to issue digital collectibles and build Web 3.0 experiences.

In a press release, CSK said it will collaborate with the sports-tech startup, FanCraze, to create ownable assets via non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a virtual academy, digital land, and multiple play-to-earn experiences.

“We are excited to partner with FanCraze and create innovative and never-seen-before products for our Superfans. We have a passionate fan base across the globe, and we are looking to build brand new experiences to engage our fans. We will be launching our first set of NFTs soon,” KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, said in the release.

FanCraze’s marketplace went live in early February. It launched ICC’s NFT program to kickstart the cricket metaverse. Earlier this week, FanCraze also announced that it had secured the Official Associate Partnership of the BCCI with its sponsorship of the Women’s T20 Challenge.

“FanCraze is at the forefront of the cricket NFT space with its ICC, BCCI and multiple team and player associations, as well as its live marketplace and the FanCraze Flash game. The partnership with Chennai Super Kings will further strengthen our position and bring a new set of fans,” Anshum Bhambri, CEO of FanCraze, was quoted in the statement.