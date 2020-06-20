CTI urges BCCI to end sponsorship deals with Chinese firms: Report

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written a letter to the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) urging the governing body to end sponsorship deals with Chinese firms according to an India Today report.

The report comes in light of increasing anti-China sentiments amid Indians following violent clashes between the countries’ armed forces in the Galwan valley earlier this week leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

The Indian Premier League on Friday had said that it will review various sponsorship deals following border tensions between India and China. Several main sponsors of the league including its title sponsor Vivo are either based in China or have links to the country.

IPL has convened a meeting of its Governing Council next week to discuss the same.

“Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals,” IPL had tweeted.

However, according to media reports board treasurer Arun Dhumal had previously said that people must look at these deals from a rational point of view. These deals “help India’s cause more than China” as the money is taken by these Chinese companies from the Indian consumer is spent on brand promotion with the BCCI. BCCI pays 42 per cent of the earnings as tax according to Dhumal.

Earlier, BCCI had also said the board will cut ties with Vivo as a title sponsor if there is a uniform directive from the government putting a blanket ban on Chinese products, India today reported.