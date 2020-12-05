Daryll Cullinan launches MS Dhoni – CSS High Performance Centre

Former South African cricketer Daryll Cullinan launched the MS Dhoni - CSS High Performance Centre at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) here on Saturday.

The high performance centre is born out of a strategic alliance between Sri Ramachandra Hospital’s Centre for Sports Sciences (CSS) and MS Dhoni Cricket academy of Aarka Sports Management. The centre will provide opportunity for budding cricketers in getting specialised skills from great talents with physical conditioning and mental toughness from the medical experts and shape them into best performers with lesser injuries.

Cullinan will be the director of coaching of the high performance centre.

“The centre would be a hub for all MS Dhoni Cricket Academies in India and abroad to offer high-tech sports, science-based services apart from regular cricket training activities,” Mihir Diwakar, CEO, Aarka Sports was quoted in a press statement.

S Arumugam, Director at CSS said that centre is ideally suited to serve as a centre of excellence in cricket in association with the Dhoni Foundation. He also added that it has the first and only ICC accredited biomechanics lab in Asia for suspect bowling action testing. It has international collaboration with institutions in Australia, South Africa and the UK for sports science.

CSS is a collaboration between SRIHER and University of Cape town, South Africa to provide world-class facility for scientific training of sportspersons

CSS is recognised by the government of India and state governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for sports science excellence.