Sports retailer Decathlon India has inked a strategic partnership with quick-commerce platform Zepto to widen access to sporting goods across the country.

From this month, users in 16 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, amongst others will be able to shop Decathlon’s extensive portfolio of sporting goods across various categories, including fitness, outdoor, water sports, team sports and more on the Zepto Platform. Last month, the sports retailer said it is looking to ramp up last-mile delivery logistics for faster deliveries.

“Whether it’s qualitative sport equipment, high-performance running shoes, or versatile yoga mats, Decathlon’s assortment of sports products on Zepto ensures customers have quick and easy access to the gear they need to pursue their active lifestyles,” the statement added.

Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto shared, “We are thrilled about Decathlon being a part of the Zepto family and I thank our sellers for having enabled this. We believe in promoting an active lifestyle and are excited about the opportunity to work with our sellers to make fitness products more accessible to millions of Indians.”

Sankar Chatterjee, CEO of Decathlon India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Zepto to bring greater access to a wide range of sports products for our fellow Indians. As the demand for an active lifestyle in the country continues to grow, we are committed to being part of this journey. This partnership further strengthens our mission to move people through the wonders of sport by quickly and efficiently delivering sporting products and equipment directly to their doorsteps.”