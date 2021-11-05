Defending champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup after loss to Sri Lanka

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Defending champions West Indies crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup losing to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in a Super 12 game here on Thursday.
Young left-handed batter Charith Asalanka smashed 68 off 41 balls as Sri Lanka put on board a challenging 189 for three. Asalanka and opener Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41 balls) added 91 runs in 10.1 overs.
Asalanka hit eight fours and a six in his innings. Andre Russell was the most successful West Indies bowler with figures of 2 for 33.
In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 169 for 8. Wanindu Hasaranga had best figures of 2/19 in 4 overs as Shimron Hetmyer scored unbeaten 81 off 54 balls.
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 189/3 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Cjarith Asalanka 68; Andre Russell 2/33).
West Indies 169/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 46 off 34 balls, Shimton Hetmyer 81 not out off 54 balls, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/19).
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...