Defending champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup after loss to Sri Lanka

PTI Abu Dhabi | Updated on November 05, 2021

West Indies lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in a Super 12 game

Defending champions West Indies crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup losing to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in a Super 12 game here on Thursday.

Young left-handed batter Charith Asalanka smashed 68 off 41 balls as Sri Lanka put on board a challenging 189 for three. Asalanka and opener Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41 balls) added 91 runs in 10.1 overs.

Asalanka hit eight fours and a six in his innings. Andre Russell was the most successful West Indies bowler with figures of 2 for 33.

In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 169 for 8. Wanindu Hasaranga had best figures of 2/19 in 4 overs as Shimron Hetmyer scored unbeaten 81 off 54 balls.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 189/3 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Cjarith Asalanka 68; Andre Russell 2/33).

West Indies 169/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 46 off 34 balls, Shimton Hetmyer 81 not out off 54 balls, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/19).

Published on November 05, 2021

