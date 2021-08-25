Defending champs Trinbago Knight Riders look for more glory in Hero CPL

The ninth edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) gets underway on Thursday with defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Warner Park in St. Kitts & Nevis.

Trinbago Knight Riders, the most successful team in the Hero CPL, seek to add more glory to their name and another Trophy to their cabinet.

The CPL 2021 this year will be played in St Kitts & Nevis with most of the players and the franchise officials having reached the venue ahead of the start of the season. The season will be played from August 26 to September 15.

The Hero CPL league is now among the top three franchise T20 leagues across the globe.

The tournament will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Stars Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and also Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Digital Platform.

The TKR have won the CPL the most number of times. They are four-time champions while Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs have won the tournament twice each.

Some of the biggest names from Windies cricket and foreign teams have played in the tournament and they include the likes of Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine.

There will be no crowds allowed for the tournament, and all the matches of the tournament will take place in Warner Park in St.Kitts.

A total of 255 players have assembled at St Kitts & Nevis all of whom have been asked to enter the bio-bubble.

Teams (from):

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Leonardo Julien

Overseas: Isuru Udana, Ali Khan, Yasir Shah, Colin Munro

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran ( c), Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie; Overseas: Imran Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Waqar Salamkheil, Naveen-ul-Haq

Time of the match: 7.30 pm IST, Aug 26, 2021.

Live Telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Stars Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and also Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Digital Platform.