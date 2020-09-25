Delhi Capitals beats CSK by 44 runs in IPL

Dubai, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to register their second consecutive win in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Sent into bat, DC made 175 for three and then restricted CSK to 131 for seven to keep their winning run intact.

Young Prithvi Shaw struck a fluent half-century and shared a a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan to guide Delhi Capitals to 175 for three against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Shaw made 64 off 43 balls in the company of Dhawan (35 off 27 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) to provide a superb start to DC’s innings after being put into bat.

The duo started slowly, scoring just 36 runs of the first six overs of powerplay before opening up to stitch 94 runs for the opening wicket in 10.4 overs.

Shaw got into his stride, hitting two consecutive boundaries off Deepak Chahar.

The Mumbai youngster didn’t appear to rush things and played some attractive shots.

Once CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni introduced the spin duo of Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja in the seventh over, both Shaw and Dhawan went on the offensive.

Chawla, who was taken apart by Sanju Samson in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals, came in for some rough treatment as did Jadeja who went wicketless in his four overs (0/44).

Dhawan after playing second fiddle for a while, joined the party and hit a couple of attractive boundaries and slogged Jadeja’s first ball for a six over mid-wicket.

The DC openers hammered 58 in the next 4.4 overs after the slow start.

Chawla broke the dangerous-looking partnership by removing both Dhawan and Shaw in consecutive overs.

Rishabh Pant (37 not out, 25 balls) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26, 22 balls) pushed the scoreboard along before the latter was caught by a diving Dhoni off Sam Curran as CSK managed to pull things back.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 175/3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 64 off 43 balls, Shikhar Dhawan 35 off 27 balls, Rishabh Pant 37 off 25 balls, Piyush Chawla 2/33).

Chennai Super Kings: 131 for seven in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 43 off 35, Kedar Jadhav 26 off 21; Kagiso Rabada 3/26, Anrich Nortje 2/21).