Dhawan taken for scan, call on participation after assessment

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on January 19, 2020 Published on January 19, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan (file photo)

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken for an x-ray after he hurt his left shoulder during the series-deciding third ODI against Australia here on Sunday.

A call on his participation in the match will be taken after further assessment, the BCCI said in a statement.

Dhawan was taken off the field after he got injured in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an x-ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back and assessed,” the BCCI said.

The left-handed batsman had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his shoulder.

He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.

The 34-year-old Dhawan had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

The series is levelled at 1-1.

