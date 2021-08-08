Disappointing week for Tvesa Malik at Aramco Series in Spain

Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week with a round of 6-over 78 at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande.

Tvesa was 94th in an event that had a mix of individual and Team competition in the second event of a series of three. Team Tvesa finished 34th.

Team Buhai clinched victory at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande after they beat Team Strom in a one-hole playoff at La Reserva Club Sotogrande.

In the individual standings, American Alison Lee stormed to a five-shot victory and captured her first win as a professional.

After starting the day one stroke behind, Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lee Bregman, Hayley Davis and amateur Ignacio Morillo produced a thrilling back nine as they combined to finish with a total of 35-under-par.

Once a playoff was confirmed, captain Buhai headed back down 18 and made a par to secure her fourth LET victory, while it was a first LET title for Bregman and Davis.

Team Hull claimed third place on 34-under-par with Team Macdonald and Team Pace sat one shot further back and tied for fourth.

After carding rounds of 65 on the first two days, Lee produced a solid round of 71 (-1) which included four birdies and three bogeys to clinch the title.

Buhai finished second in the individual tournament on 10-under-par with Germany’s Karolin Lampert in third place and Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou in fourth.

Sharma drops shots in tricky conditions at finish in Hero Open

Shubhankar Sharma was within striking distance of being in the Top-10 when he ran into a nightmarish stretch in tricky weather conditions right at the end of his third round at the Hero Open. Sharma, beginning the third round inside Top-10 was 3-under through 15 holes, when double bogeyed the Par-4 16th and bogeyed the last two holes to fall to 1-over 73 on the east coast of Scotland. It saw him dip to T-21 on the leaderboard.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, who made the cut on the line, had five birdies against one bogey for a 68 that helped him atone for his first round 76. He now has rounds of 76-67-68 and at 5-under he is T-40. SSP Chawrasia (76-67-75) was T-60th.

Scotsmen Grant Forrest and Calum Hill share the lead ahead of the final round of the Hero Open by just two strokes at Fairmont St Andrews.

Forrest set the clubhouse target of 18 under par after a stunning ten under par 62, which included 11 birdies despite tricky conditions on Scotland’s east coast. He was joined on that number by Calum Hill, who carded a five under par round of 67.

They will be joined in the final group by Spaniard Santiago Tarrio, who leads the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings. Tarrio matched Hill’s round of 67 for a 17 under par total.