Disappointing week for Tvesa Malik at Aramco Series in Spain

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week with a round of 6-over 78 at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande.
Tvesa was 94th in an event that had a mix of individual and Team competition in the second event of a series of three. Team Tvesa finished 34th.
Team Buhai clinched victory at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande after they beat Team Strom in a one-hole playoff at La Reserva Club Sotogrande.
In the individual standings, American Alison Lee stormed to a five-shot victory and captured her first win as a professional.
After starting the day one stroke behind, Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lee Bregman, Hayley Davis and amateur Ignacio Morillo produced a thrilling back nine as they combined to finish with a total of 35-under-par.
Once a playoff was confirmed, captain Buhai headed back down 18 and made a par to secure her fourth LET victory, while it was a first LET title for Bregman and Davis.
Team Hull claimed third place on 34-under-par with Team Macdonald and Team Pace sat one shot further back and tied for fourth.
After carding rounds of 65 on the first two days, Lee produced a solid round of 71 (-1) which included four birdies and three bogeys to clinch the title.
Buhai finished second in the individual tournament on 10-under-par with Germany’s Karolin Lampert in third place and Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou in fourth.
Shubhankar Sharma was within striking distance of being in the Top-10 when he ran into a nightmarish stretch in tricky weather conditions right at the end of his third round at the Hero Open. Sharma, beginning the third round inside Top-10 was 3-under through 15 holes, when double bogeyed the Par-4 16th and bogeyed the last two holes to fall to 1-over 73 on the east coast of Scotland. It saw him dip to T-21 on the leaderboard.
Gaganjeet Bhullar, who made the cut on the line, had five birdies against one bogey for a 68 that helped him atone for his first round 76. He now has rounds of 76-67-68 and at 5-under he is T-40. SSP Chawrasia (76-67-75) was T-60th.
Scotsmen Grant Forrest and Calum Hill share the lead ahead of the final round of the Hero Open by just two strokes at Fairmont St Andrews.
Forrest set the clubhouse target of 18 under par after a stunning ten under par 62, which included 11 birdies despite tricky conditions on Scotland’s east coast. He was joined on that number by Calum Hill, who carded a five under par round of 67.
They will be joined in the final group by Spaniard Santiago Tarrio, who leads the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings. Tarrio matched Hill’s round of 67 for a 17 under par total.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...