Disney+Hotstar signs 10 sponsors for IPL 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the Indian Premier League, has signed ten sponsors for this year’s VIVO IPL 2021, it said on Wednesday.
Dream11 is the co-presenting sponsor, Upstox and Vimal Elaichi are the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors, the OTT platform said in a statement. Phone Pe, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Unacademy, Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro have signed on as associate sponsors. IPL 2021 will be starting on April 9.
“IPL is a prime sporting property that provides advertisers an opportunity for real-time consumer engagement on Disney+ Hotstar. Going by the response from the market, IPL 2021 promises to be an even more significant opportunity for brands. All key features such as Super 4s, Super 6s, Fall Of Wickets, Milestones, and Super Savers have sold out within a short period, and we see early closures across categories,” Nitin Bawankule, President - Ad Sales, Star & Disney India.
“With a host of innovative advertising formats, targeting on connected TVs, and custom branded content solutions, brands have the unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged and affluent audience through the sharp targeting options available on live sports,” he added
IPL will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages – English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil and will be exclusively available to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399 for 12 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Premium (Rs 1499 for 12 months).
