Sports

Tennis

Novak Djokovic holds off spirited Spanish challenge to reach Wimbledon final

Reuters LONDON | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in a men's singles semifinal match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, on Friday, July 12, 2019.   -  REUTERS

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic held off a spirited challenge from Spanish outsider Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday to triumph in four sets and advance to Sunday's Wimbledon final against either Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal.

Remarkably the 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 success was the Serbs 12th victory in the last 13 Grand Slam semi-finals and he will be seeking his fifth title at Wimbledon and 16th Grand Slam singles crown in the latest installment of the Big Three showdown.

Djokovic won the first set relatively comfortably but was pegged back in the second as 23rd-seed Bautista Agut, appearing in his first Grand Slam semi and buoyed by winning the pair's last two meetings, upped his serving and took advantage of some uncharacteristic errors from the hot favourite.

The match turned on an amazing 45-shot rally in the sixth game of the third set, which Djokovic won to break serve and from then on he took total control.

Published on July 12, 2019
tennis
Next Story

World Cup: Team India to leave for home on July 14
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
World Cup: Team India to leave for home on July 14