With the T20 World Cup entering its ninth edition, PTI gives a rundown on the top wicket-takers, batsmen with the most sixes and wicketkeepers with the most dismissals.

Batters with the most sixes

West Indies cricket team player Chris Gayle | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

1. Chris Gayle: 63 The ‘Universe Boss’ is known for his raw power, which allows him to hit massive sixes effortlessly. With the help of his immense strength, the flamboyant Jamaican sent the ball sailing deep into the stands 63 times in the T20 World Cups. He also holds the record for hitting the most sixes in an innings -- 11 against England in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

2. Rohit Sharma: 35 The ‘Hitman’ is one of the most prolific six-hitters in T20 cricket, and his performance in T20 World Cups is a testament to his batting prowess. The Indian skipper, featured in all eight tournament editions, has launched the ball over the boundary rope 35 times in 36 innings.

England’s Jos Buttler in action | Photo Credit:

3. Jos Buttler: 33 Buttler’s ability to clear the boundary has been a crucial aspect of his game and has played a significant role in England’s T20 World Cup campaigns. In 27 matches, he has cleared the boundary rope 33 times.

India’s Yuvraj Singh | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

4. Yuvraj Singh: 33 A discussion about sixes in a T20 World Cup can never be complete without bringing up Yuvraj. He produced one of the most memorable moments in the tournament’s history when he smacked Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over to set Durban on fire in the first-ever T20 World Cup. Across the six editions of the tournament, Yuvraj tonked 33 maximums.

Australia’s Shane Watson | Photo Credit: Reuters

5. Shane Watson: 31 Australian all-rounder Watson was a dangerous ball striker, especially in T20s. He hit 31 maximums across six editions of the marquee event.

Leading wicket-takers

Bangladesh fieldsman Shakib Al Hasan | Photo Credit: Reuters

1. Shakib Al Hasan: 47 wickets A versatile all-rounder and Bangladesh’s most successful bowler in T20 World Cups, Shakib has played all eight editions of the tournament, claiming 47 scalps in 35 innings with his left-arm spin.

Shahid Afridi of Pakistan | Photo Credit: Reuters

2. Shahid Afridi: 39 wickets. Known for his aggressive leg-spin and match-winning performances, Afridi had a knack for taking crucial wickets. The Pakistan all-rounder has taken 39 wickets across 34 T20 WC matches.

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga | Photo Credit: Reuters

3. Lasith Malinga: 38 wickets. Malinga has been a formidable force in T20 World Cups, known for his unique sling action and deadly yorkers. The Sri Lankan, who can deliver under pressure, has snared 38 wickets in 31 games.

Pakistan’s Saeed Ajmal | Photo Credit: Reuters

4. Saeed Ajmal: 36 wickets. Ajmal’s mastery of spin, especially his doosra, troubled many top batters in T20 World Cups. His impressive tally of 36 wickets in 23 matches has been crucial for Pakistan’s success in the tournament.

Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis | Photo Credit: Reuters

5. Ajantha Mendis: 35 wickets. With his mystery spin, Mendis has been a significant wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in T20 WCs. His ability to dominate batters made him one of the standout bowlers in the tournament’s history. He picked up 35 wickets in 21 games.

Most dismissals by wicketkeepers

India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni | Photo Credit: Reuters

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni: 32 Known for his lightning-fast glovework and sharp cricketing mind, Dhoni holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20 World Cups. The legendary former India skipper effected 32 dismissals, which included 21 catches and 11 stumpings in 33 appearances.

Pakistan’s wicket keeper Kamran Akmal | Photo Credit: Reuters

2. Kamran Akmal: 30 Akmal, with his agility and quick reflexes, has been a key wicketkeeper for Pakistan. He has an impressive tally of 18 stumpings and 12 catches in 30 matches.

West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin | Photo Credit: Reuters

3. Denesh Ramdin: 27 Ramdin’s contributions significantly supported the West Indies’ bowling attack, particularly with his quick stumpings off the spinners. In 29 appearances, he has 18 catches and nine stumpings for a tally of 27 dismissals.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara | Photo Credit: Reuters

4. Kumar Sangakkara: 26 Sangakkara was exceptional behind the wicket. His ability to easily effect stumpings and catches made him a significant asset for Sri Lanka. He had 12 catches and 14 stumpings in 31 games.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock | Photo Credit: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

5. Quinton de Kock: 22 De Kock rounds up the top five with 22 dismissals from 18 games (17 catches and five stumpings). A seasoned wicketkeeper, the South African’s quick stumpings and reliable catching have often provided vital breakthroughs for the Proteas.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit