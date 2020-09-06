Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule announced, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in the opener

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
The IPL Governing Council announced the schedule for the upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 to be held in UAE on Sunday. The season will kickstart on September 19 in Abu Dhabi with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the statement said.
After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday (September 20) when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab, followed by the third match on Monday (September 21) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, it said.
The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, September 22, where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.
There will be ten double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and 2:00PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST and 6:00 PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, it stated.
Venues for the playoffs and the Dream11 IPL 2020 final will be announced later, it said.
The full schedule: Dream11 IPL 2020 season schedule
