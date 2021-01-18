England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in first Test

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence held their nerve in a 52-run unbroken stand to guide England to a seven-wicket win Monday on the fifth and final morning of the series-opening test against Sri Lanka.
England ensured it didn't have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.
England had slumped to 14-3 late on the fourth evening before Bairstow and Lawrence combined to usher the tourists to 76-3.
Bairstow remained unbeaten on 35 off 65 balls and Lawrence, who hit a gritty half century in the first innings, finished 21 not out.
Sri Lanka had a chance of a breakthrough after England resumed on 38-3. Bairstow may have been out lbw off Dilruwarn Perera's off-spin in the third over, but stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal didn't go for the television referral.
Bairstow eventually sealed the victory with a boundary when he swept Perera to square leg.
Sri Lanka was rattled for 135 in its first innings but rallied with a 359-run effort in the second innings after England had responded with 421, a hefty lead of 286 runs.
The second test of the two-match series will also be played at Galle, starting Friday.
England swept the series 3-0 when it last toured Sri Lanka in 2018.
