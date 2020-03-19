Sports

English Premier League suspended until at least April 30

Reuters March 19 | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

England's Premier League and Football League postponed the current season until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus crisis, following a video conference meeting on Thursday.

The Football Association, Premier League, EFL and women's professional game bodies, along with players and managers associations, agreed to extend the formal end-date for the 2019-2020 season “indefinitely” in a bid to try to complete the campaign, they said in a joint statement.

Published on March 19, 2020
football
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tokyo 2020 Games organisers receive Olympic flame