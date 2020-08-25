Factbox: England's leading test wicket-taker James Anderson

They brought the desert back to life
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
Following is a factbox on England's leading test wicket-taker James Anderson, who became the first pace bowler to claim 600 victims in the game's longest format.
Born: July 30, 1982 in Burnley, Lancashire
Major teams: England, Auckland, Lancashire
* Made his test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's in May 2003, having broken into the one-day international team the previous year.
* Took his 100th test wicket by dismissing South Africa's Jacques Kallis in 2008 and his 200th by removing Australia's Peter Siddle in the 2010-11 Ashes series.
* Had New Zealand's Peter Fulton caught at second slip by Graeme Swann in 2013 to become only the fourth Englishman to reach the milestone of 300 test wickets.
* Became England's highest wicket-taker in his 100th test, claiming his 384th victim against West Indies in 2015. Surpassed Ian Botham's haul of 383 when he had Denesh Ramdin caught by Alastair Cook at first slip.
* Claimed his 400th test wicket when he had New Zealand's Martin Guptill caught at slip by Ian Bell later that year.
* Became only the sixth bowler to take 500 test wickets when he ripped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite's middle stump out of the ground with an inswinger in 2017. Stuart Broad has since joined the list of bowlers with 500 or more victims.
* Took his 564th wicket in 2018 to overtake Australia's Glenn McGrath to become the leading fast bowler in test history.
* Claimed his 28th five-wicket haul against South Africa in January to move past Botham on the all-time list of test five-fors in an England jersey.
* After a frustrating start to the summer, during which he had to dismiss talk of retirement, Anderson claimed his 600th test wicket by dismissing Pakistan's Azhar Ali on Tuesday.
The 10 leading test wicket-takers, after England’s James Anderson claimed his 600th victim on Tuesday.
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets in 133 matches
Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets in 145 matches
Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets in 132 matches
James Anderson (England) - 600 wickets in 156 matches
Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563 wickets in 124 matches
Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 519 wickets in 132 matches
Stuart Broad (England) - 514 wickets in 143 matches
Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 439 wickets in 93 matches
Kapil Dev (India) - 434 wickets in 131 matches
Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 433 wickets in 93 matches
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...