Factbox: Indian Premier League 2020 season

Factbox on the 13th Indian Premier League, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates due to the Covid-19 pandemic and runs from September 19 to November 10 (teams ranked in order of last year's finish):

MUMBAI INDIANS

Last year: Champions

Best finish: Champions (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Mahela Jayawardene (Fourth year)

Marquee players: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Last year: Runners-up

Best finish: Champions (2010, 2011, 2018)

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Stephen Fleming (10th year)

Marquee players: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Sam Curran, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav.

DELHI CAPITALS

Last year: Third

Best finish: Third (2009, 2012, 2019)

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Coach: Ricky Ponting (Third year)

Marquee players: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Last year: Fourth

Best finish: Champions (2016)

Captain: David Warner

Coach: Trevor Bayliss (First year)

Marquee players: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Last year: Fifth

Best finish: Champions (2012, 2014)

Captain: Dinesh Karthik

Coach: Brendon McCullum (First year)

Marquee players: Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine.

KINGS XI PUNJAB

Last year: Sixth

Best finish: Runners-up (2014)

Captain: KL Rahul

Coach: Anil Kumble (First year)

Marquee players: Karun Nair, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Last year: Seventh

Best finish: Champions (2008)

Captain: Steve Smith

Coach: Andrew McDonald (First year)

Marquee players: Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Last year: Eighth

Best finish: Runners-up (2009, 2011, 2016)

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Simon Katich (First year)

Marquee players: Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)