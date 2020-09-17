Factbox: Indian Premier League 2020 season

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Factbox on the 13th Indian Premier League, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates due to the Covid-19 pandemic and runs from September 19 to November 10 (teams ranked in order of last year's finish):
Last year: Champions
Best finish: Champions (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019)
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Coach: Mahela Jayawardene (Fourth year)
Marquee players: Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar.
Last year: Runners-up
Best finish: Champions (2010, 2011, 2018)
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Stephen Fleming (10th year)
Marquee players: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Sam Curran, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav.
Last year: Third
Best finish: Third (2009, 2012, 2019)
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Coach: Ricky Ponting (Third year)
Marquee players: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra.
Last year: Fourth
Best finish: Champions (2016)
Captain: David Warner
Coach: Trevor Bayliss (First year)
Marquee players: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Last year: Fifth
Best finish: Champions (2012, 2014)
Captain: Dinesh Karthik
Coach: Brendon McCullum (First year)
Marquee players: Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine.
Last year: Sixth
Best finish: Runners-up (2014)
Captain: KL Rahul
Coach: Anil Kumble (First year)
Marquee players: Karun Nair, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Last year: Seventh
Best finish: Champions (2008)
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Andrew McDonald (First year)
Marquee players: Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.
Last year: Eighth
Best finish: Runners-up (2009, 2011, 2016)
Captain: Virat Kohli
Coach: Simon Katich (First year)
Marquee players: Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
