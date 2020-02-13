FanFight bets on IPL to hit 10 million subscriber base

FanFight, one of India's leading online fantasy cricket gaming platform, targets to achieve 10 million subscribers by the end of the upcoming IPL season.

With less than two months to go for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, FanFight has distinguished itself from other platforms by not only offering daily cash prizes, but also fast cash withdrawals and a chance to compete with friends. It uses advanced technology and ensures the shortest lag between the live game and updates to the players on their potential wins, said the company.

FanFight has associated with major OTT (over-the-top) platform ‘Hotstar’ during IPL to provide better experience and gain more customers.

The company's subscriber had grown six times from one million in 2018 to six million, during last IPL. FanFight is now looking forward to IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start from March 29 with the final match to be played on May 24.

The tie-up with Hotstar has put FanFight at advantageous position, as the former has clear demarcation of their subscribers’ profile. This has helped FanFight add more subscribers to the platform.

As the matches are being played this year, it will be aired across Star Sports network -- Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali-- to cater viewers in multiple languages. This puts FanFight in a unique position to develop content in all languages to target the audiences across India.

Started by ISB alumni Akhil Suhag, FanFight also caters to fans of popular games in India such as Cricket, Football and Kabaddi.

FanFight CEO Akhil Suhagsaid cricket in India has grown multi fold in the last four to five years and the reach has increased with many people viewing matches on mobiles.

"We have been growing four-six times every IPL season and we are hoping that the trend continues this IPL as well. We are very confident that we'll reach 10 million consumers by the end of IPL 2020," he said.