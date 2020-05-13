FIFA U-17 Women World Cup to be held in 2021 in India

The FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) U-17 Women’s World Cup is now scheduled for early 2021 in India, the world football governing body revealed on Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier it was supposed to be held later this year in India. However, due to the extended shutdown due to the novel coronavirus, the famous sports event has been postponed to next year. FIFA added that the age and eligibility criteria would remain the same.

The tournament will now be scheduled for February 17 to March 7, 2021 and is subjected to further monitoring as against the previously scheduled dates of November 2 to 21 this year.

FIFA had earlier pushed back the tournament owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which had forced the postponement of five continental qualifying events.

So far, Japan and North Korea have qualified from the two available slots for Asian teams, with India qualifying for the main tournament as hosts. The other 13 spots are still eyed on by different participant countries.

Players born on or between January 1, 2003, and December 31, 2005, will continue to be eligible to play at the tournament despite the postponement, meaning it will now be a de facto ‘under-18’ World Cup.

Five venues – Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Navi Mumbai – had already been finalized to hold games during the tournament, with the opening game being allotted to Guwahati and the final to Navi Mumbai.

“All the host cities have put in a lot of effort and commitment so far, and we are happy that the new dates will allow them to make up for the lost time and provide momentum going forward,” the local organizing committee of the tournament in India stated in a press release following the announcement by FIFA.

Hearing the news of postponement, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “I assure full cooperation and support to make it a grand success,”