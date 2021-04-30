Fight against Covid-19: Sunil Chhetri hands over Twitter account to ‘real-life captains’

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has given access of his Twitter account to "real-life captains" in order to share critical information of COVID-19 patients.

In a video message, the talismanic footballer said, "There are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary and phenomenal work (in the battle against COVID-19). They give me hope and a lot of motivation, and I want to join them.

"I want to give the access of my Twitter account to a few of these captains, so that important information can be amplified and reach as many people as possible. I am on your team." Chhetri, who had himself tested positive for COVID last month, also urged fellow Indians to contribute and help those in need in whichever way possible.

"Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, suffering and loss all around us are depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have helped -- helped each other and helped complete strangers." "We all need to participate. No matter who you are, help in whichever way you can," Chhetri, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019, stated.

Chhetri, international football's second highest scorer among active players, began the initiative on Thursday, sharing vital information on resources in the badly-affected Karnataka, including state capital Bengaluru, on his Twitter account, which has 1.6 million followers.

"Hey, everyone. As promised, I'll be handing my Twitter account to some of the real-life heroes over the coming weeks, to try and help them get their messages of support and relief to a wider audience," Chhetri tweeted on Friday.

Scores of people across the country are dying in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. India has reported over 3.86 lakh fresh COVID cases since Thursday.