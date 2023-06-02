Online food delivery (OFD) platforms took a softened approach during IPL-2023, leading to a modest 7 per cent spike in business during the tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as one of India’s mainstream cricket tournaments, captivating millions of viewers. This extensive viewership has transformed the IPL into a highly sought-after advertising opportunity for businesses, particularly online food delivery (OFD) platforms.

However, in their continued stride towards profitability, prominent Online Food Delivery Platforms implemented subtle and low-key marketing campaigns during IPL-2023, rather than relying on extravagant and attention-grabbing advertisements.

“During the IPL seasons from 2017 to 2020, OFD giants made a significant presence on prime-time television through their advertisements. They enticed viewers with attractive discounts ranging from 50-60 per cent at a wide array of restaurants. Additionally, they integrated their offerings with OTT platforms and created customised advertisements for maximum impact. These efforts even led to a spike of more than 50 per cent in the IPL –2020 season. However, in the 2023 IPL season, there was a noticeable change in approach,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

IPL-2023 generated online food ordering use cases among tier 2+ consumers, wherein the spike was almost 2.5x of mature consumers in the metro/tier 1 markets. This hints at the ability of spike events to drive habit formation among not-so-mature users in India, analysts at Redseer added.