Aston Martin back in Formula One with Cognizant as title partner

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Aston Martin is returning to the Formula One Grid with Cognizant Technology Solutions as title partner. The team will be known as ‘Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team‘, said a press release from Cognizant.
In a sport where technology and innovation take centrestage, Cognizant will play a key role not merely as a sponsor, or even as a behind-the-scenes service provider, but also as a true digital transformation partner, said the release. The multi-year association brings real energy to the new era of Aston Martin in Formula One, with Cognizant empowering the team with the best IT infrastructure and software solutions in the market, it added.
The news coincides with the first elements of a new website going live and facelifts to the team’s social media channels, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn.
Lawrence Stroll, Chairman, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, said: “The return of Aston Martin to Formula One after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport. Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the Formula One team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team. I’m hugely proud that we can start this new chapter with the support of Cognizant. In today’s world, as the digital revolution continues, I can’t think of a more suitable or valuable partner to work with us as we strive to make Aston Martin one of the greatest teams in the sport.”
Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be the title partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. Our global brands have much in common. We are both innovative, forward-looking firms that like to move fast, stay focussed and lead from the front. We understand the incredible power of today’s advanced technologies and how to harness them to engineer unique customer experiences. We’re excited by the promise of this deep and mutually beneficial partnership.”
