From Sachin to Sourav, Twiterrati show support after India’s defeat in ICC Women's T20 WC

On Sunday, India faced a disappointing defeat against Australia Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Garnering a massive audience of more than 86,000 peopleat the Melbourne Cricket Ground came to see the match.

Emotions ran high across social media platforms as India bundled for 99, with Australia clinching the victory by 85 runs.The win marked Australia’s 5th Women’s World Cup victory.

Australia Women who batted first posed a mammoth total of 184/4 in 20 overs, setting India a target of 185 for a win. Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney had scored 75 off 39 and 78 not-out off 54 balls respectively setting up a challenging target for India.

Former and present cricketers, however, came in support of the women in blue on Twitter lifting their morale.

“Congratulations Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup! Not the result we wanted today but we are proud of the way #TeamIndia played throughout the tournament. #INDvAUS,” BCCI women tweeted from their official account.

“Well done the Women’s team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. but we lost .. u we’re super .. we will get there someday .. love the team and players,” tweeted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“Congratulations to Australia for winning the @T20WorldCup. It was a tough day for #TeamIndia. Our team is young and will grow into a solid unit. You have inspired many across the globe. We are proud of you. Keep working hard and never lose hope. It will happen one day. #INDvsAUS,” said master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

“Gutted by the result today. Nonetheless the girls have had a wonderful #T20WorldCup campaign. I congratulate the T20 captain @ImHarmanpreet and the girls. Well done. Request everyone to continue supporting women’s cricket. Only great things are in store,” former women’s team captain Mthali Raj tweeted.

“Our girls gave their everything, just had one bad day but it was so wonderful to see the way in which they played barring today. Wishing them better luck next time. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup,” tweeted former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.

The Women’s team was lauded for their efforts by the men in blue as well.

“Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. @BCCIWomen,” said captain Virat Kohli.

“This was heartbreaking. Well played @BCCIWomen. Sometimes, it's just not your day! Congratulations @AusWomenCricket. May this World Cup inspire many more to take up the sport! #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup,” tweeted Mayank Agarwal.

“Great campaign for the @BCCIWomen, well done @wvraman and the entire team for making us all proud. Onwards and upwards. Congrats to the @AusWomenCricket for a dominating performance on the big night. #WomenWorldCup2020,” Ashwin Ravichandran said.