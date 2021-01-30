Golf: Bad weather takes a toll on Lahiri, misses cut at Farmers Insurance Open

Anirban Lahiri exited early with a disappointing 6-over 78 in challenging conditions on the second day of the from the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA TOUR. Lahiri, who had a solid 68 on the first day crashed to seven bogeys and a double against three birdies and finished 36 holes in 2-over 146 and missed the cut for the second week in a row.

It was a strange day with all kinds of weather as rain, hail and sunshine happened on the same day. There was also wind at Torrey Pines during the second round.

Viktor Hovland birdied his final for a 7-under 65 on Torrey Pines' tough South Course on a rainy, miserable Friday, giving him a one-shot lead after two rounds. Hovland finished his round after play resumed following a suspension of about 50 minutes due to wind and rain. There was an estimated 0.90 inches of rain the night before and the day also winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

The 23-year-old Norwegian at 9-under for 36 holes leads by one shot over a group of six players at 8 under, including first-round co-leader Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm, who won this tournament in 2017 and finished second to Marc Leishman last year.

Lahiri, who had seven birdies on the first day, started the second round from the first and immediately encountered problems as he began bogey-bogey. He added a third bogey on fourth and a double on fifth and went to 5-over in five holes and he was always trying to stage a fight back that did not materialise. Yet another bogey on seventh took to him 6-over. Birdies on the ninth and tenth reduced the pain but three more bogeys followed on 12th, 16th and 17th before he finished with a consolation birdie on 18th.

Like Lahiri, KJ Choi, the top Asian on the first day, shot 10 shots worse than his first round. His 66 was followed by 76 and he slipped to T-40 at 2-under. Other Asians making the cut were Hideki Matsuyama 74-68 (-T40), Sungjae Im 69-74 (T54),

Xinjun Zhang 70-73 (T54)) and Byeong Hun An 72-71 ( T54). Si Woo Kim (68-76) and Lahiri missed the cut.

Reed shot an even-par 72 on the South Course a day after firing an 8-under 64 on the easier North Course. Rahm shot a 5-under 67 on the North Course.

Also at 8 under were Tony Finau, who had a 5-under 67 on the North; Ryan Palmer, who carded a 2-under 70 on the North and Adam Scott, who had a 3-under 69 on the South Course.