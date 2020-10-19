Golf has been anchor in my life, says Diksha Dagar as she focuses on Dubai

Diksha Dagar, who says “golf is the anchor in her life”, is one of three young women golfing stars showcased for next month’s OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic. No stranger to struggles in life, Diksha has been having a lean time since golf re-started on the Ladies European Tour in August this year.

Now she is hoping to see fortunes turn for the better as she focuses on next month’s OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic, a $ 285,000 event which has been appropriately named to the theme “Time To Shine”. The event will be held from November 4 to 6 at the iconic Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club.

Other than Diksha, who won the 2019 South African Open, Aditi Ashok, a three-time winner on LET including the Hero Indian Open, is also in the field. Tvesa Malik is also hopeful of a spot in Dubai and her showing this year indicates she could get the nod.

While Diksha has missed four cuts in six starts since August, Tvesa has flowered in the same period. Tvesa, whose promoter like that of Diksha is Hero MotoCorp, had two Top-10s in seven starts plus two Top-25 finishes and missed just two cuts in seven successive weeks of golf in Europe.

Aditi has played only three times since golf stopped in March. She missed the cut in two and made a cut in one event in LPGA.

Apart from Diksha, other young stars being showcased for the Dubai tournament are Welsh player, Amy Boulden and Swede Julia Engstrom.

Diksha was born with hearing impairment but has since overcome that to become one of India’s top women golfing stars. In her rookie year on LET Tour she won the 2019’s South African Women’s Open at just 18.

Dagar said, “In such a difficult year as 2020, just being able to play in tournaments such as the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic makes me incredibly lucky. To be able to play professional golf is all thanks to my family and the people around me for offering me guidance, support and encouragement. Being born deaf, I never knew what it was like to hear or that I was missing anything. It’s this attitude that has allowed me to turn pro and compete with the attitude that I can play with the best.

“Golf has been an anchor in my life, bringing me great joy and happiness. To those suffering with their own problems, particularly young girls and women, I recommend accepting your respective situation and learning that whatever the difficulty it is likely to only form a small part of your overall life. It’s important to work hard and take advantage of the chances we’re offered. There is always opportunity in adversity, so use it.”

Boulden, who has been touted as a future superstar of the game from the age of 13 turned professional at 21 and won in her first season in 2014. But she then went into a slump before regaining her place on the 2020 Ladies European Tour with victory at Qualifying School in Spain, in January.

Swede Engström, 19, has had a fantastic 2020, winning her maiden LET golf title with a sensational victory in Australia at the Women's NSW Open. Engström continued her fine form, with a second win at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France in September.

However it is little known that throughout her early golf career, Engström has also been studying to complete her education. She said, “I only turned professional three years ago at the age of 16, which at such a young age gave me little choice but to continue with my studies. However, I felt it was important to continue this process and ensure I have a life outside of golf. I bring my computer and books with me wherever I’ve had to travel for tournaments!”