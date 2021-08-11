Golf: Lahiri looks to improve FedEx Cup position at Wyndham before play-offs

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Anirban Lahiri will be looking to improve his position on the FedEx Cup standings as the players get ready for the Wyndham Championship at Greeensboro, the final event of the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR regular season. Lahiri, who missed the play-offs, is however well-placed to get into it this season as he 118th ranked. The top-125 will start the first leg at Northern Trust Open.
Lahiri, who virtually sealed his place in the play-offs with a T-3 at Barbasol then played the Olympics, where he was T-42nd.
Lahiri will play the first two rounds with Peter Malnati and JJ Spaun.
Lahiri has had a roller-coaster of a season with a T-5 at Valero Texas Open and T-3 at Barbasol but has also missed a lot of cuts. He was struck down with Covid and that did take a toll on his physical fitness. But he is now getting back into shape ahead of Wyndham and the Play-offs.
After 11 months of competition the Tour culminates this weekend at the Wyndham Championship. Many of the tournament favourites this week in Greensboro have long since locked up their spot in the postseason but for many, this presents the final opportunity to make a move to secure a berth at The Northern Trust.
Last year, three players moved from outside the top-125 into the Playoffs with their performances at Sedgefield Country Club: Jim Herman, Zach Johnson and Shane Lowry. That was on par with the average to move into the top-125 the last six years, as 18 players have done it total in that span. The most movement we have seen in the final event of the season is five players, done on three different occasions (2008, 2009 and 2015).
Some of the players, who are outside 125 but looking at getting in are Scott Piercy (126th), Rickie Fowler (130), Tommy Fleetwood (136th) and Justin Rose (138th).
The field includes Olympic silver medallist Rory Sabbatini besides Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, Robert McIntyre, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott.
