Golf: Lahiri misses cut at Travelers, as Jason Day moves into lead

Anirban Lahiri, who this week got the news of his entry into the Tokyo Olympics could not add to his joy, as he missed the halfway cut at the Travelers Championship. The Indian golfer, who is still searching for his maiden win, was unable to get many putts inside 10 feet to fall and paid the price for it in Cromwell.

After a round of even par 70 at the TPC River Highlands in the first round, he dropped to 5-over 75 that included two birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey. Lahiri understandably has also been in the midst of getting to know the protocols before getting to Tokyo next month and it could not have been easy to play along with that.

The leader after the second round Jason Day of Australia, who fired a stunning 62 despite playing with a stiff back.

Meanwhile, Korea’s K.H. Lee brilliantly sank two eagles for the first time in a round on the PGA TOUR en route to a 6-under 64 which propelled him into contention at the halfway stage. The 29-year-old Lee, who broke through for his first TOUR win at the AT&T Byron Nelson last month, rolled in a 33 feet putt for eagle on the par-5 13th hole and then chipped in for a two on the par-4 15th hole at TPC River Highlands to post a career low 9-hole score of 29 after starting his day from the 10th tee. His two-day score of 7-under 133 left him two shots behind Day.

Day, chasing a 13th career win and first since 2018, leads by one stroke from Bubba Watson (66) and Kramer Hickok (69), with joint overnight leader Satoshi Kodaira of Japan falling four strokes behind following a 72.

Lee’s two days at TPC River Highlands has promptly erased the disappointment of missing the halfway cut at the U.S. Open last week which he was keen to make an impression after securing his first TOUR victory in May. He credited his putting for his hot streak.

Two birdies on Hole Nos. 11 and 15 helped Kodaira salvage a 72 and prevent him from tumbling out of contention after he turned in 39 with a double bogey and two bogeys. He shot a career low 63 on Thursday to share the lead and is bidding to win for a second time on the PGA TOUR.