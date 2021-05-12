Golf: Matsuyama is ready for first start since Masters; Lahiri returns at Byron Nelson

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Anirban Lahiri returns to PGA Tour action after almost a month-long gap. Lahiri, who tees up at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship in McKinney, Texas, last played at the RBC Heritage, where he missed the cut and then tested positive for Covid.
Lahiri was not slated to play the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but missed Valspar and then took a week off when Wells Fargo was held in North Carolina to give himself more time to recover.
Now fully recovered, Lahiri plays with Aaron Baddeley and Kelly Kraft in the first round and will tee off from the tenth in the afternoon wave.
Though Lahiri was fifth at Texas Open, he has missed six cuts in nine starts in 2021. After somewhat disappointing results, he seemed to be finding form as he was fifth in Texas, but missed cut the following week at RBC Heritage. He has not played since, so he will be keen on getting a good result at Byron Nelson Championship.
Lahiri is looking for his maiden win on the PGA Tour and his last worldwide title was at home in the Hero Indian Open in 2015.
This week will also see the return of Hideki Matsuyama, who makes his first appearance since the win at the Masters. Matsuyama went home to a hero’s welcome and is now back for the PGA Tour action.
World Number 1, Dustin Johnson was due to tee off this week, but pulled out due to a knee issue. However, the field is packed with top stars apart from Matsuyama. They include Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Daniel Berger, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Sung Kang, Russell Knox, Sergio Garcia, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler, Lee Westwood.
Lahiri apart, there is also , Kiradech Aphibarnrat and John Catlin, who has been having a great run in Europe.
When Matsuyama arrived in Japan he had to spend two weeks in quarantine and then met his wife, daughter and the family in Japan.
This week Matsuyama is grouped with Sung Kang and Jon Rahm and the crowds will be there and then again at next week at the PGA Championship.
The venue, the TPC Craig Ranch, designed by Tom Weiskopf and will play as Par-72 and stretch 7,468 yards. It hosted the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2008 and 2012.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...