Golf: Tvesa Malik looks forward to full season as she tees off in South Africa

Tvesa Malik is all set for her first event of 2021 on the Ladies European Tour. Tvesa, who had a good season in 2020, as he negotiated her way through covid tests and tense flights in Europe, and now will tee off at the 2021 Investec South African Women’s Open this week – the first event of this season’s LET schedule in Capetown, South Africa.

The event has special significance as the tournament at the Westlake Golf Club has on offer four spots at the US Women’s Open.

Tvesa has been paired with two local players, Cassidy Williams and Nadia Van der Westhuizen.

The SA Women’s Open has good memories for Indian girls, as the 2019 edition produced an Indian winner in Diksha Dagar, who is however not in the field this week.

Tvesa had left for Dubai, just before the lockdown in India, and she trained in the Middle east from where getting to Cape Town was easier. “I was practicing in Dubai to be ready for and SA. Yes, of course, there were the usual tests. I had so many last year and again while coming from India to Dubai that I have lost count. Now I am focussed on the event,” said Tvesa, who hopes to get a breakthrough win this year. “I got a lot of good practice in Dubai, some good games.”

“The goal for this season is to build on the last couple of seasons, even though last season felt incomplete. It will be nice to play to my potential and it will be nice to showcase that when I go out. I am quite excited and I want to play as many events as I can and I hope the tournaments go through and it will be nice to get a full season to play.”

Tvesa is familiar with many of the stars in the field for she has played with them at the Hero Indian Women’s Open and three of the winners are in the field in South Africa - Christine Wolf, Caroline Hedwall and Camille Chevalier. Other contenders could be Lee Ann Pace, who was runner-up to Diksha Dagar in 2019, Florentyna Parker and Maha Haddioui.