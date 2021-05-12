Golf: Tvesa Malik looks forward to full season as she tees off in South Africa

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Tvesa Malik is all set for her first event of 2021 on the Ladies European Tour. Tvesa, who had a good season in 2020, as he negotiated her way through covid tests and tense flights in Europe, and now will tee off at the 2021 Investec South African Women’s Open this week – the first event of this season’s LET schedule in Capetown, South Africa.
The event has special significance as the tournament at the Westlake Golf Club has on offer four spots at the US Women’s Open.
Tvesa has been paired with two local players, Cassidy Williams and Nadia Van der Westhuizen.
The SA Women’s Open has good memories for Indian girls, as the 2019 edition produced an Indian winner in Diksha Dagar, who is however not in the field this week.
Tvesa had left for Dubai, just before the lockdown in India, and she trained in the Middle east from where getting to Cape Town was easier. “I was practicing in Dubai to be ready for and SA. Yes, of course, there were the usual tests. I had so many last year and again while coming from India to Dubai that I have lost count. Now I am focussed on the event,” said Tvesa, who hopes to get a breakthrough win this year. “I got a lot of good practice in Dubai, some good games.”
“The goal for this season is to build on the last couple of seasons, even though last season felt incomplete. It will be nice to play to my potential and it will be nice to showcase that when I go out. I am quite excited and I want to play as many events as I can and I hope the tournaments go through and it will be nice to get a full season to play.”
Tvesa is familiar with many of the stars in the field for she has played with them at the Hero Indian Women’s Open and three of the winners are in the field in South Africa - Christine Wolf, Caroline Hedwall and Camille Chevalier. Other contenders could be Lee Ann Pace, who was runner-up to Diksha Dagar in 2019, Florentyna Parker and Maha Haddioui.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...