GoPllay, part of Breathe Sports, a Pune-based sports technology start-up, launched its platform for its users. The company has raised an undisclosed amount from prominent angel investors based out of India and abroad in its pre-seed funding round. It has also recently been funded by Google, where it received $ 100K under the Google for Start-ups Cloud Program, in credits.

“The funding will not only take care of the initial tech infrastructure costs but also put the company in a select group of start-ups backed by Google. The fresh funds raised will predominantly be used for team building, developing technology for the app, and user acquisition. The app has been launched on the Google Play store, and shall soon be available on the IOS store as well” the press statement issued by the GoPllay added.

GoPllay was co-founded in April 2021 by Dhruv Sharma, an IIM-Lucknow and Harvard Business School (HBS) alumnus and Nishant Oberoi, an alumnus of University of Wales, with an advanced finance program from INSEAD, Singapore.

GoPllay is a verticalized sports social network for recreational sports enthusiasts to connect, engage, and play anywhere, whether within society premises, rooftops, backyards, offices or at-home, on courts and grounds.

The start-up is also fortunate to count four prominent women angels as its investors. “This is special since one of our objectives is to promote more women in active recreational sports, and having women believe and invest in a sport-tech start-up like ours is a big step towards achieving this.”, says Nishant Oberoi, one of the Founders of GoPllay.

