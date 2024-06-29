India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on his team's consistency in making three finals of ICC tournaments, and this time, he is hopeful that luck stays on their side and they emerge victorious after falling short twice. In just about a year, the duo of Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma will play their third final of an ICC tournament. Australia was present on both occasions to inflict heartbreak in the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship.

But this time, as they look to find the perfect ending, India made sure that Australia wouldn't be there to spoil the party. With India aiming to end their hiatus of lifting the ICC trophy, Dravid hailed his team for the consistency that they have managed to showcase for the past year. "Yes, of course. I think it's good that we are consistent and playing good cricket. For many years, especially in the last year, like you said, being number one in all three formats, and playing in the finals, is a good thing. It gives a lot of credit to the boys, a lot of boys who are Test cricketers, who are our one-day players and also our T20 players," Dravid said in the pre-match press conference. "So, the Indian cricket has shown a lot of consistency, and it is a very happy thing. And what you asked later, that if we play well and if we have the rub of the green, then we will win," he added.

Dravid emphasized the need to stay calm and relaxed in the final because, according to him, a team can never have a perfect game.

"I think you're always looking to improve. And I don't think you can ever have a perfect game. Certainly, we have not had a perfect, perfect game in any game, and I don't think any team really does. So, look, I mean, I think in one day it's not that, you're going to suddenly start changing things too much," he said.

"So, for us really, I think now getting into this final, it's just about staying relaxed, about trusting the good cricket that we've played, about recognizing I think that we found ourselves in pressure situations right through this tournament, but we've always found players and people to come up and deliver the goods," he added. India have had a perfect blend of talent and have named a side according to the conditions in which they play.

Dravid acknowledged the balance that they have within the team and is hopeful that his team goes out and plays good cricket. "Also just recognizing that we've got a really good balance in the team, we've got the players, and just for us to, like I answered earlier, maybe just come there really well prepared, do all the things that we can do, control all the controllables, do everything that we need to do, and then just go out and play hopefully a great game of cricket," Dravid concluded. India will play the final on Saturday against South Africa at the Kensington Oval. If rain doesn't allow the game to take place, then a reserve day is in store.