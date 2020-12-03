Hero ISL's opening week viewership up by 16% compared to previous season

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
Football league Hero ISL 2020-21 registered a viewership increase of 16 per cent in the opening week - the first eight matches - as compared to the previous season, said Star India, its official broadcast partner in India, on Thursday.
The growth is universally seen across markets, the broadcaster said.
“Hero ISL 2020-21 returned in a new 11 team avatar raising the competition a notch higher. The highly anticipated Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan made its debut in the top tier league. This is the highest viewership recorded for the legendary rivalry match and is ~10X the viewership this fixture garnered in the Hero I-League in January 2020 at an all-India level,” the company said.
Hero ISL 2020-21 is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms. Star India airs the tournament in seven languages. It can also be seen live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.
“We are thrilled to deliver a blockbuster opening week of the Hero ISL 2020-21. After a successful Dream11 IPL 2020, we laid emphasis on an enhanced viewing experience for football by stressing on product innovations, improved story-telling and fan engagement. We hope to maintain the momentum and build on the gains in viewership in Week 1. Hero ISL 2020-21 has also set the precedence for other sporting events to resume in India by following the highest safety standards.” said Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star India.
