Horsfield’s struggling back nine at Hero Open cuts lead to one shot

Sam Horsfield will take a one shot lead into the final round of the 2020 Hero Open after a topsy turvy third day at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club.
The Englishman entered day three in a share of the lead but took total control as he turned in 31 with a six shot lead.
Late on Friday, Shubhankar Sharma (73-71) missed the cut despite a heroic last seven holes which had four birdies.
However Horsfield ran into problems on the back nine. A three-putt bogey on 10th was followed by double bogey on 12th. Then came back-to-back bogeys on 16th and 17th and his back nine came in 40 for a round of 71. He finished at 14-under and one ahead of a trio comprising, Danish teen Rasmus Hojgaard (66), Welshman Oliver Farr (67) and Finn Mikko Korhonen (67).
After carding a 59 playing with friends in Orlando during the coronavirus hiatus, the Englishman signed for a 61 last week in the opening event of the UK Swing to show he still had the appetite to go low. A 63 on Friday continued that trend and the 23-year-old moved to 18 under after nine holes on Moving Day at Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club.
Horsfield started the day in a share of a three shot lead but within three holes he was four shots clear on his own. He holed from 12 feet on the first and put his approach to tap-in range at the second to move to 15 under.
Hojgaard was bogey free in his 66, as was Oliver Farr in his 67 and Korhonen had six birdies against one bogey.
Garcia Rodriguez had three bogeys and just one birdie for his. 73 and was two behind as Horsfield dropped a lot of shots. Garcia Rodriguez was tied fifth with Chris Paisley (66).
Miguel Angel Jimenez (73) fell to Tied-24th after his first round 64 and second round 72.
