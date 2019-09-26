ICC gives exclusive digital rights to Facebook for events in Indian sub-continent

After Hotstar’s two-way interactions, Facebook joins the bandwagon of the immersive cricket-viewing experience.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given exclusive digital content rights to Facebookfor all events of the ICC in the Indian sub-continent. This will also allow Facebook to carry post match recaps throughout the world till 2023.

Facebook is trying to make the best out of this opportunity by using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) during game.

Ajit Mohan, Vice-President and Managing Director (MD), Facebook India said, “With this partnership, we will be able to serve these fans with the kind of premium content that can ignite new conversations, new connections and new followership. The future of AR and VR is being charted by Facebook and we are excited about the possibility of bringing the best of our innovations to fans around the world.”

The collaboration builds on the digital success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, which cemented cricket’s position as one of the world’s most watched sports, netting 4.6 billion CWC19 video views across ICC’s digital and social media platforms.

Facebook will carry a range of digital content over a period of four years including match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and feature content to deepen engagement with the sport with more content.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, “The combination of one of the world’s most watched sports with one of the world’s largest platforms is exciting for the future of our game. Throughout the competitive bid process, we received tremendous interest from a range of platforms, all of whom recognise the phenomenal reach of cricket. In Facebook, we have a genuine partner who shares in our ambition to continue to grow and deepen engagement with cricket fans globally using its platforms.”