ICC may legalize ball tampering under supervision due to Covid-19 concerns

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
The International Cricket Council is mulling on using an artificial substance under the supervision of umpires to polish cricket balls as applying saliva on balls could risk the spread of the novel coronavirus, as per media reports.
The ICC is planning to use the artificial substance, which is banned in cricket as it leads to ball-tampering, as respiratory droplets is one of the ways for the virus to transmit.
The use of saliva helps bowlers to shine the ball on one side to make it reverse swing. This allows a fair balance of contest between the ball and the bat when after initial overs of the play.
"They (authorities) are open to the option of allowing for the use of an agreed artificial substance to polish the ball under the supervision of the umpires - in the fashion they currently allow the ball to be cleaned by players under supervision. This would effectively allow for what is currently considered ball-tampering, in the interests of health and safety," a report in ESPNcricinfo said.
"The two major groups likely to discuss the issue before cricket returns are the ICC cricket committee, set to meet via video conference in late May or early June, and also the MCC's world cricket committee, which canceled its most recent meeting, scheduled for Colombo in Sri Lanka in late March," the report further read.
Earlier, former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie also advised that the use of saliva to shine the ball is not a hygienic process.
“I don’t think it’s a quirky question. It’s an actual genuine thing to be considered. I don’t think anything is off the table. It could be a point where at the end of each over, the umpires allow the players to shine the ball in front of them but you can only do it then," Gillespie told ABC Grandstand.
“I don’t know. Is it just sweat? Can you only use sweat?. I don’t have an answer to that but it certainly will be a conversation that will be had. If you think about it, it is pretty gross,” he said.
India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had also said his team would follow medical advice before applying saliva to balls during their ODI meetings with South Africa, which was called off due to the worldwide lockdown amidst coronavirus outbreak.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...