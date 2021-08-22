Iconic East Bengal club at an impasse with investor Shree Cement over definitive agreement

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
East Bengal, Kolkata’s iconic football club which recently turned 100, is in the middle of an ownership battle with club officials at war with the investor, Shree Cement- one of the largest cement makers in the country.
The club now stares at an uncertain future even as mediators try to resolve ownership issues. The two-month-long impasse arose after club officials refused to sign “definitive agreement” over a previously agreed upon term sheet.
Set up in 1920, East Bengal was known as the club of the migrant Bengalis (those who moved to West Bengal during 1947). Their legendary rivalry with Mohun Bagan – the cross-town club consisting of native Bengalis – is a stuff of folklore which has been the central theme in films and still find mention in Bengali literature.
Shree Cement, had in September last year announced that it was picking up a 76 per cent in East Bengal. The acquisition came as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered club after Quess Corp, another listed entity, pulled out as investors, following differences with the club officials. In fact, the investment by Shree Cement paved way for East Bengal — often called the ‘Red and Yellow’ because of their jerseys — to enter into ISL, the highest level in Indian football.
Read more: Shree Cement to acquire iconic football club, East Bengal
The company invested close to Rs 55 crore in the club and has put further investments on hold, sources say. The club’s social media page on Twitter stands inactive.
Trouble began in June at the time of signing definitive agreement or final binding agreement, say those aware of the matter.
The club officials, most of who has been at the helm for long, claim contentious clauses could give rise to a “chance” where “existing club members lose their right to access of premises” (called Tent). There reportedly will be restrictions to entry in club premises. A senior executive committee member told BusinessLine that there are other clauses like Shree Cement getting “all sporting rights” while a name change of the club could ultimately lead to a change in the “club’s character” too.
BusinessLine tried to reach out to the Bangurs, promoters of Shree Cement, remained unavailable for comments.
According to Sandip Ghose, Marketing Expert and Corporate Strategy Adviser, it is not possible for East Bengal to have the best of all the worlds. Either the franchise performance is so strong that sponsors queue up; or one brings in an investor who will dictate terms. “You cannot have the cake and eat it too, which seems to be what East Bengal wants. The rules have changed, world-over and in India,” he said.
Two meetings were scheduled on Friday in a bid to break the deadlock.
First was a meeting of contract mediators with club officials which was to be followed by a meeting of the working committee of the club. However, the executive committee meeting was called off since no headway was made in the meeting held earlier.
In a statement, East Bengal Club said that a 4 hour meeting had taken place with the mediators. “We have placed our viewpoints and await their response based on which the next course of action will be decided.”
