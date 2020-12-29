India beat Australia by 8-wickets in second Test; level series 1-1

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India thumped Australia by eight wickets on the fourth day of the second Test match to level the four-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday.
Chasing a mere 70 to win, India reached the target in 15.5 overs with more than four sessions to spare.
India had lost the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (27 not out) and opener Shubhman Gill (35 not out) took the side past the finish line after India lost Mayank Agarwal (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3).
Also read: Boxing Day: Hour of reckoning for Rahane as new-look India eyes equaliser
India had wrapped up Australia’s second innings for 200 in the extended opening session on Tuesday morning after the hosts began at 133 for six.
India had taken a 131-run lead on the third day with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112) and Ravindra Jadeja (57) taking the score to 326 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 195.
Number six Cameron Green was top-scorer for the hosts with his 45-run knock, while make-shift opener Matthew Wade made 40.
Green and Pat Cummins (22) added 57 runs for the seventh wicket with the pitch offering nothing to the bowlers. The partnership was broken only after the new ball was taken.
Also read: Highs and lows: Under Kohli India got both highest and lowest Test scores
For India, debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets (3/37), while Jasprit Bumrah (2/54) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71) took two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores: Australia: 195 and 200 in 103.1 overs (C Green 45, M Wade 40, M Labuschagne 28; M Siraj 3/37, R Jadeja 2/28, J Bumrah 2/54) India: 326 and 70 for 2 in 15.5 overs. (S Gill 35 not out, A Rahane 27 not out; M Starc 1/20, P Cummins 1/22).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
₹1412 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1400138514251440 Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while ...
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...