India beat Australia by six wickets in 3rd T20I, clinch series 2-1

India beat Australia by six wickets in the third and final T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Cameron Green (52 off 21 balls) and Tim David (54) scored the bulk of runs as Australia put 186 for 7 after being invited to bat.

India chased down the target with one ball to spare, riding on Suryakumar Yadav's 69 off 36 balls and Virat Kohli's 63 off 48 balls.

Daniel Sams (2/33) claimed two wickets, while Josh Hazlewood (1/40) and Pat Cummins (1/40) accounted for one wicket each.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli struck half centuries as India beat Australia by six wickets in their third and final Twenty20 International in Hyderabad on Sunday to claim a 2-1 series win.

India lost openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply in the powerplay, but Yadav and Kohli put on a century stand as they chased their target of 187, and Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs with a ball to spare.

Yadav hit five boundaries and as many sixes in a 36-ball 69 and was looking unstoppable until he fell to Josh Hazlewood, with Kohli then taking over as he hit 63 runs off 48.

For India, Axar Patel (3/33) scalped three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) and Harshal Patel (1/18) also claimed one wicket each.

Brief Score: Australia: 186 for 7 in 20 overs (Tim David 54, Cameron Green 52; Axar Patel 3/33).

India: 187 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 69, Virat Kohli 63; Daniel Sams 2/33)