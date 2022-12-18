India bowled Bangladesh out for 324 on the fifth and final day to win the first Test by 188 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Sunday.

Bangladesh added 52 runs in 11.2 overs in the morning session and lost four wickets in the process after resuming the day on 272 for six while chasing an improbable 513 for a win.

It was a matter of completing formalities for India after Axar Patel grabbed three wickets towards the end of the fourth day to push the visitors closer to victory.

“Getting runs was hard on the first three days. The way their openers batted, we had to work hard. Our intensity was really high,” said India captain KL Rahul.

“The pitch wasn’t really assisting the bowlers, but they found something... We’ve built this attack over the years. They are showing what quality they have,” he added.

Bangladesh captain Shakib blamed their poor batting for the loss after being skittled for just 150 in the first innings.

“It was a really good wicket to bat on but we didn’t bat well (in the first innings). Playing after five to six months, wasn’t ideal but there should be no excuses. Lot of credit to India the way they bowled,” he said.

The second and final Test starts on December 22 in Mirpur.