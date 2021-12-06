Sports

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second Test, wins series 1-0

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 06, 2021

New Zealand's batsman Tom Latham falls while batting on the 3rd day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. - PTI

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav picks four wickets for 49 runs

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test to seal the series 1-0 here on Monday. Resuming the day at 140 for five, New Zealand folded up for 167 in the second innings after India set them a mammoth 540-run target. Daryl Mitchell was the top-scorer for New Zealand with 60-run knock.

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav was the pick of the bowlers on day four, ending with figures of four for 49 .

Mayank Agarwal scored a fighting hundred in the game which will be most remembered for New Zealand Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in an innings, becoming only the third bowler to do so.

The first Test had ended in a draw.

Brief Scores: India: 325 and 276 for seven declared.

New Zealand: 62 and 167 all out in 56.3 overs (Henry Nicholls 44, Daryl Mitchell 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/34, Jayant Yadav 4/49).

Published on December 06, 2021

cricket
