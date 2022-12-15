Leading cement maker India Cements, the owner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will be hosting a special cricket tournament exclusively for civil engineers.

The tournament, titled India Cements Pro League (ICPL), will be launched on December 17, 2022. The event is an ideal platform for thousands of certified registered civil engineers across Tamil Nadu. The ICPL will kickstart with 48 teams across Tamil Nadu playing in various district grounds, with the final slated to be held in Chennai, according to a statement.

“Soon after India Cements proudly celebrated its platinum Jubilee, we are proud of hosting The India Cements Pro League for civil engineers, to start with. In India Cements, whether it is business or sport, we focus on building relationships to build growth. This sporting initiative is aimed at strengthening our relationship with the engineering community, who like us play a vital role in nation-building,” said N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman & MD, India Cements.

This tournament will be supported by the Federation of all Civil Engineers’ Association of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry (FACEAT&P).

The phase one of the tournament will be held at Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, Madurai, Vellore, Tiruvavur, Pudukkottai, and Tirunelveli.

The final phases (Quarterfinal + Semi Final + Final) for the winners from eight districts grounds will be held in Chennai on January 28 and 29, 2023 to identify the ultimate winner. The tournament participants will be only from invited civil engineers. There is no entry fee for participating in this tournament.