India pull off draw against Australia in Sydney Test

PTI Sydney | Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 11, 2021

Rishabh Pant hits for 4 runs during the final day of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG, Sydney, Australia, on January 11, 2021.   -  Reuters

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out the entire evening session on day five to eke out a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test here on Monday.

Vihari (23 not out off 161) and Ashwin (39 not out off 128), who got together in the 89th over of India's second innings, wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. India ended up with 334 for five in 131 overs.

Starting the day at 98 for two and needing 309 for victory, Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205) and Rishabh Pant (97 off 118) kept the fight going for India with a 148-run stand after losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) early.

Vihari, who was limping for the major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, and Ashwin kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort. The duo batted for 42.4 overs.

The series remains tied at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at the Gabba on January 15.

Brief scores: Australia 338 and 312/6 decl India 244 and (target 407) 334/5 in 131 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 77, Rishabh Pant 97, Hanuma Vihari 28 no, R Ashwin 39 no; Josh Hazlewood 2/33, Nathan Lyon 2/114).

Published on January 11, 2021
cricket
