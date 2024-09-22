India on Sunday scripted history as it won it's maiden gold medal in the 45th Chess Olympiad after D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi won their respective matches against Slovenia in the 11th round match here.
Grandmaster and World Championship challenger Gukesh beat Vladimir Fedoseev, while Erigaisi prevailed over Jan Subelj.
Even if the Indians lose in the remaining two games, they will win the gold as they needed just a draw in the 11th round to win the title.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.