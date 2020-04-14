India to host Asian Boxing Championship in November-December

The national sports federation has announced on Monday that it will host the Asian Boxing Championships for men and women in November-December this year. The federation remains positive that the coronavirus pandemic will be wiped out by then, as per the Hindustan Times report.

The event is usually a biennial competition but was held in consecutive years in the past.

“We were awarded the hosting rights in February after a meeting of the Asian Boxing Confederation. The tournament will be held in November-December and the host city will be finalized after things normalize,” Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) Executive Director R K Sacheti told media.

He added that it is an extraordinary situation no doubt but the sports federation is hoping for this to be brought under control by June. Another three-four months will be taken for the complete resumption.

“Bids were sought in January. The formal announcement by the Asian Boxing Confederation will be made once the Covid-19 situation improves a bit,” Sacheti said.

In India, the death toll has crossed 300 and the number of positive cases still on the rise. Prime Minister has also declared the extension of the ongoing lockdown on Tuesday.

“The window we have kept for the championship allows us time to plan. The Olympic qualification program is also likely to resume around November-December, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” Sacheti informed media.

“So, if things can start rolling elsewhere, we can also conduct the championship. That’s why we haven’t zeroed in on a host city right now. That discussion will have to wait until the end of the lockdown,” he added.

India last hosted the men’s Asian meet back in 1980 in Mumbai, while it conducted the women’s event in 2003 in Hisar. The tournament became a combined event for men and women last year.

So far, nine Indian boxers -- five men and four women -- have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, as per media reports.