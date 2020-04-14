India to host Asian Boxing Championship in November-December

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
The national sports federation has announced on Monday that it will host the Asian Boxing Championships for men and women in November-December this year. The federation remains positive that the coronavirus pandemic will be wiped out by then, as per the Hindustan Times report.
The event is usually a biennial competition but was held in consecutive years in the past.
“We were awarded the hosting rights in February after a meeting of the Asian Boxing Confederation. The tournament will be held in November-December and the host city will be finalized after things normalize,” Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) Executive Director R K Sacheti told media.
He added that it is an extraordinary situation no doubt but the sports federation is hoping for this to be brought under control by June. Another three-four months will be taken for the complete resumption.
“Bids were sought in January. The formal announcement by the Asian Boxing Confederation will be made once the Covid-19 situation improves a bit,” Sacheti said.
In India, the death toll has crossed 300 and the number of positive cases still on the rise. Prime Minister has also declared the extension of the ongoing lockdown on Tuesday.
“The window we have kept for the championship allows us time to plan. The Olympic qualification program is also likely to resume around November-December, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” Sacheti informed media.
“So, if things can start rolling elsewhere, we can also conduct the championship. That’s why we haven’t zeroed in on a host city right now. That discussion will have to wait until the end of the lockdown,” he added.
India last hosted the men’s Asian meet back in 1980 in Mumbai, while it conducted the women’s event in 2003 in Hisar. The tournament became a combined event for men and women last year.
So far, nine Indian boxers -- five men and four women -- have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, as per media reports.
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...