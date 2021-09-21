India to start cricket home season with New Zealand series

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
New Zealand will return to the sub-continent in November to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two test matches in India, two months after abandoning their tour of Pakistan over safety concerns.
The series against New Zealand will kick-start India’s 2021-22 home season which includes four tests, three one-dayers and 14 Twenty20 Internationals, the Indian cricket board said in a statement on Monday.
Also see: New Zealand abandons tour of Pakistan citing security threat; PCB calls it unilateral
New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday following a security alert from their government.
India could not host the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Twenty20 World Cup because of the Covid-19 surge in the country this year.
Both tournaments have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates, with Oman also hosting some T20 World Cup matches.
Also see: BCCI may approach Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman for head coach's post
West Indies will arrive in India in February to play six limited-overs matches, followed by Sri Lanka who will face their hosts in two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.
South Africa will tour India in June to play six Twenty20 matches.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...