India vs Australia T20I series begin today

The Indian cricket team will take on Australia in the T20 International series starting Friday.

Team India is looking to bounce back from the ODI defeat after it lost the series 2-1.

Three Indian players, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav, who were part of the third ODI will not be joining the team for T20I. Notable new additions include Deepak Chahar and Washignton Sundar.

India so far has won 11 T20I clashes compared to Australia with 8 wins.

Schedule

The first match of the T20I series will begin today. The toss will be held today at 1:10 pm IST and the play will begin at 1:40 pm IST. The match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

The second and third T20I matches will be held on December 6 and December 8, respectively at 1:40 PM IST. The matches will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

How to watch

The match will be telecast live on DD national (DD 1) and DD Sports for free from 1:40 pm IST in India. Users can also watch the match live on channels Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3. Subscribers of Sony LIV can also live stream the match on the OTT platform. Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers can also watch the first T20I live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV.