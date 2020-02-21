Sports

India vs New Zealand Test match: India 122/5 on Day 1

PTI Wellington | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Mayank Agarwal. Photo: Reuters   -  Reuters

Indian batsmen with the exception of Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal struggled as they scored 122 for 5 on the rain-curtailed first day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Thunderstorm followed by rain in the middle of the tea break washed out the final session. India were 122 for 5 then after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field at the Basin Reserve.

The umpires decided to end the day’s play after an inspection.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were batting on 38 and 10 respectively.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson took 3 wickets for 38 runs while Tim Southee and Trent Boult got one each.

Brief Scores

India 1st Innings: 122 for 5 in 55 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 38 batting, Mayank Agarwal 34, Rishabh Pant 10 batting; Kyle Jamieson 3/38).

